Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Down 3%

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $138.08 and last traded at $138.30. 115,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 597,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

