Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Evexia Wealth LLC

Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 3.0% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

