Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 2,588,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,155,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,201.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock worth $13,909,151. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,110,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,337,000 after purchasing an additional 943,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

