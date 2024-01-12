Rollbit Coin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rollbit Coin has a market capitalization of $407.21 million and $2.80 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rollbit Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin’s genesis date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 3,296,951,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,991,713,049 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 3,296,951,621. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.14571814 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $4,177,053.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

