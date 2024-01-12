RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $733,130.82 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $43,662.67 or 1.00096960 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $139.80 million and approximately $733,130.82 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,620.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00168537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.22 or 0.00610308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00067618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.35 or 0.00351557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00203165 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,202 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,201.91421993 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 46,045.27039903 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $491,168.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

