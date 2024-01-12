RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Up 1.7%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €41.19 ($45.26) and last traded at €41.17 ($45.24). Approximately 1,576,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.48 ($44.48).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.