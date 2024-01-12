S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.40 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.78 ($0.60). 715,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,368,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.04 ($0.60).

S4 Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £258.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.11.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

