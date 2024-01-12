Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in December

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.16. 115,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,275. Safran has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.79.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

