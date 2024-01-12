Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 48.3% in December

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SAFRY
Safran Trading Up 2.4 %
Safran Company Profile
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safran
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.