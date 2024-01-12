Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.15% of Saia worth $15,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Saia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.82. The company had a trading volume of 99,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.33. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.33 and a twelve month high of $461.92.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

