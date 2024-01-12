Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.15% of Saia worth $15,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Saia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.
Saia Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.82. The company had a trading volume of 99,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.33. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.33 and a twelve month high of $461.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
