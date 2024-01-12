Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Up to $12.24

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $12.69. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 71,069 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $912.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.35 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,625.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 30.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.