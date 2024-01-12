Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 179.9% in December

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Santos Price Performance
SSLZY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 122,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $5.46.
Santos Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Santos
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.