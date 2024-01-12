Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 179.9% in December

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SSLZY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 122,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company also holds an asset in Alaska; and engages in the development of carbon capture and storage technologies.

