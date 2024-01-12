Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Down 26% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $22.90 million and $13,242.20 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,546.51 or 0.05984191 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00083227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00023345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,610,742,013 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,112,590 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

