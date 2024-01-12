Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

SAR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,096. The company has a market capitalization of $321.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $28.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 148.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

