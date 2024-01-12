Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading 3.8% Higher

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €262.00 ($287.91) and last traded at €261.50 ($287.36). 2,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €252.00 ($276.92).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €239.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €254.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.