Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Trading Down 3.1%

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 1,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 51,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $940.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,173,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

