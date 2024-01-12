Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.26. Approximately 1,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SISXF shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Savaria in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Savaria in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.
