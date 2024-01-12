SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.96. The stock had a trading volume of 684,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,601. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.