Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Pacific Sage Partners LLC

Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,348,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 19.4% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $64,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SCHO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 358,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,054. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

