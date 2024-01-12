Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Sells $509,800.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.61. 204,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,789. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $136.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

