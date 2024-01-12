Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 210.7% in December

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 210.7% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scienjoy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Scienjoy during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Scienjoy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Scienjoy from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Scienjoy Price Performance

Shares of SJ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,986. Scienjoy has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

