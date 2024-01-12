Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 1,991.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SCRMW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,411. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 164,769 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares during the last quarter.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.