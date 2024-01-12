Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Scully Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of SRL stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Scully Royalty has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Scully Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Scully Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

