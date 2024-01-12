Secret (SIE) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $9.77 million and $65.13 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00123044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00037743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00022932 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004370 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002314 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00323818 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $301.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

