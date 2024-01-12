Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.32 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.07), with a volume of 4,808,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.50. The company has a market cap of £223.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Michael Brown bought 1,448,020 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £72,401 ($92,289.36). In other news, insider Kate Hill purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,120.46). Also, insider Michael Brown purchased 1,448,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £72,401 ($92,289.36). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,354,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,740. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

