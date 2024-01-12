Seele-N Self Reported Market Cap Hits $507,154.00 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $507,154.00 and approximately $91.21 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seele-N

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002181 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $90.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

