SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading Up 4.8%

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 6,284,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,298,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares in the company, valued at $8,123,345.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,844.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,166 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $165,909.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,123,345.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,243 shares of company stock worth $25,726,437 over the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

