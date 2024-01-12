Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Down 44.2% in December

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 411,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Sera Prognostics stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 196,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,089. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 157,700 shares in the company, valued at $823,194. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

