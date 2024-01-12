SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SHF Trading Up 6.6 %

SHFSW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. 27,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,987. SHF has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

