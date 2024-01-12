SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SHF Trading Up 6.6 %
SHFSW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.09. 27,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,987. SHF has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
SHF Company Profile
