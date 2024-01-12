Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 1,638.2% in December

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a growth of 1,638.2% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,608,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

SHECY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 248,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.26. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

