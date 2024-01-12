Short Interest in 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Decreases By 87.7%

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the December 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

4Cable TV International Stock Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS CATV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 2,141,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,821. 4Cable TV International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About 4Cable TV International

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

