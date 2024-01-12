Short Interest in 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Decreases By 87.7%

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the December 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
4Cable TV International Stock Down 5.0 %
OTCMKTS CATV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 2,141,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,821. 4Cable TV International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About 4Cable TV International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 4Cable TV International
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for 4Cable TV International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Cable TV International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.