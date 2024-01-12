Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Rises By 7,700.0%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 7,700.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCBDY traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.29. 303,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,718. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52 week low of C$9.06 and a 52 week high of C$12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.61.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

