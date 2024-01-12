Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Increases By 103.8%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,400 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the December 15th total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. BYD has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.39.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BYD will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of BYD in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.

