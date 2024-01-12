Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Increases By 300.0%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Capitec Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CKHGY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.27. 1,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677. Capitec Bank has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83.
About Capitec Bank
