Short Interest in Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Increases By 300.0%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CKHGY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.27. 1,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677. Capitec Bank has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

