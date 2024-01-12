Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF) Rises By 118.0%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,123,400 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the December 15th total of 5,102,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,170.9 days.

China Feihe Stock Performance

CHFLF traded up 0.01 on Friday, hitting 0.50. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,875. China Feihe has a 12 month low of 0.48 and a 12 month high of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.57.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

