Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Decreases By 65.2%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $30.49. 858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,400 ($30.59) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

