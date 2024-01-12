Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Decreases By 44.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ SLVO traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $71.98. 5,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $90.87.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.5195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
