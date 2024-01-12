Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Decreases By 44.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SLVO traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $71.98. 5,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $90.87.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.5195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter worth $107,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter.

