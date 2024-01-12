Short Interest in DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Decreases By 53.1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $4.45 during midday trading on Friday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

