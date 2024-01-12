Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rises By 90.7%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Disco Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 23,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,471. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

