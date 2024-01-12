Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rises By 90.7%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Disco Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 23,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,471. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.14.
Disco Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Disco
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.