Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Decreases By 98.3%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dowlais Group stock remained flat at $1.28 during midday trading on Friday. Dowlais Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dowlais Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

