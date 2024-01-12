Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Grows By 280.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 280.4% from the December 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 194,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETW remained flat at $7.86 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 184,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,613. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.