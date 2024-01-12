Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 62.5%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ebara Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EBCOY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. 7,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766. Ebara has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Ebara Company Profile

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

