Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 62.5%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ebara Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of EBCOY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.31. 7,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766. Ebara has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.
Ebara Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ebara
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.