Short Interest in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expands By 239.7%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 239.7% from the December 15th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esports Entertainment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,813,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9,520.00.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group ( NASDAQ:GMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($276.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -764 EPS for the current year.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry.

