Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Decreases By 52.9%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.0 days.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

EXCOF remained flat at $5.97 on Friday. 1,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

