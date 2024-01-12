Short Interest in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Grows By 260.0%

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAM. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,353,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 121,878 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. 14,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,522. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

