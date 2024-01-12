Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Decreases By 95.3%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the December 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

FICS traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $34.01. 7,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $34.12.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0623 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

