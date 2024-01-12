Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Declines By 51.3%

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the December 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

FTQI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. 74,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $139.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.