Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Drops By 86.5%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,179. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.1903 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKOR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

