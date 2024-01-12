Short Interest in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Decreases By 72.7%

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Forza X1 Price Performance

FRZA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,677. Forza X1 has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forza X1 Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forza X1 in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forza X1 in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Forza X1 in the second quarter valued at $492,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

