Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Declines By 66.2%

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GAINN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 3,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

