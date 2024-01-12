Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Grows By 59.7%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X Cannabis ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of POTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,592. The company has a market cap of $29.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF

About Global X Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth $94,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.