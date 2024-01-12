Short Interest in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Grows By 59.7%

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the December 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Global X Cannabis ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of POTX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,592. The company has a market cap of $29.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $13.45.
Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cannabis ETF
About Global X Cannabis ETF
The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cannabis ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- Trading Halts Explained
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.